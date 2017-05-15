BEIJING and AUCKLAND—AirAsia has agreed with Chinese partners to set up a local franchisee airline that the Malaysian group said is the final piece in its business puzzle. State-owned conglomerate China Everbright and the provincial government of Henan will take unspecified roles in the business, which will be called AirAsia (China). Shareholdings by both are likely, especially since a foreign company cannot own most of the equity of a Chinese airline. The three partners signed a ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AirAsia (China) Pieces Fall Into Place".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.