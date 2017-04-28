Air China Airbus A330.
BEIJING—Air China plans to open a service between Beijing and Zurich in June, as Hainan Airlines applies to fly to the Swiss city from Shanghai. Beijing-based Air China will also open a service between its hometown and Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, in June. Astana’s hosting of the International Exposition beginning in June was a factor in the decision, Air China managers told reporters in Beijing on April 27. Kazakhstan is China’s largest trading partner in Central ...
