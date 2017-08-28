TAIPEI, Taiwan—Taiwan-based aerospace manufacturer Aerospace Industrial Development Corp. (AIDC) sees its considerable engineering force as a way to sidestep competition with manufacturers in developing countries that have lower wages. A large body of 141 domestic suppliers is also an advantage, AIDC President Lin Nan-Juh says. The company hopes to exploit such advantages to widen its product range in upcoming programs, especially Boeing’s next commercial aircraft. An immediate ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AIDC Relying On Engineering To Outflank Cheap Competition".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.