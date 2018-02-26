The advent of large, commercial unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for cargo and passengers is closer than most people believe, and legislators and regulators should begin work now to enable their certification and introduction over the next 20 years, a new report by the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AIA Forecasts $150B Market For Large Commercial Unmanned Aircraft".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.