MOSCOW—An Aeroflot Boeing 737-800 en route from Astana, Kazakhstan skidded off the runway while taxiing after landing at Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO) Jan. 21 at 5:49 p.m. local time, the airport said. There were no serious injures reported among the 78 passengers and seven crew aboard. Ground service personnel evacuated the aircraft and returned the runway to service within 90 minutes. Aeroflot said it had to change its schedules for Jan. 21 and 22, delaying the ...
