DUBLIN—AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly believes the current split of the narrowbody aircraft market in favor of Airbus may be permanent, but the lessor continues to lean towards Boeing for long-haul aircraft. “Our order book is a reflection of the market,” Kelly told Aviation Daily in his Dublin office. AerCap, the world’s largest aircraft lessor, has placed orders for 211 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft. They include 46 A321neos and 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. “The ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AerCap CEO Discusses State Of Widebody Market".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.