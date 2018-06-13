Boeing logged 40 new commercial aircraft bookings in May, over half for 737 MAXs, lifting the U.S. manufacturer’s total gross orders for 2018 to 361 commercial aircraft valued at about $63 billion, more than doubling the year to-date gross orders (160) and sales ($27 billion) of European competitor Airbus. Counting changes and cancellations, Boeing can claim a net total of 291 new commercial aircraft orders through May 31. Boeing’s backlog stands at 5,874 aircraft, including ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "2018 Boeing Orders Double Airbus".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.