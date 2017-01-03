The UK’s vote to exit the EU as well as terrorism sent shockwaves through Europe, prompting some of the region’s most successful airlines—including EasyJet, International Airlines Group (IAG) members and Ryanair—to lower their profit forecasts. The question now is: Will 2017 be any less challenging? Probably not. Threats of terrorism, the rise of populism, uncertainties over Brexit and overcapacity will further erode demand and yields. France was still at the maximal ...
