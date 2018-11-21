West Star Aviation has expanded its Chattanooga, Tennessee, facility. The expansion includes a 65,000-sq.-ft. maintenance facility with 40,000 sq. ft. of hangar space and more than 25,000 sq. ft. of office and support space. It also includes a 45,000-sq.-ft. paint facility that can accommodate business aircraft, West Star said.
