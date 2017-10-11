Textron’s Hawker 400XPR turboprop can be customized to meet operator requirements.
LAS VEGAS—Textron Aviation has delivered its first fully configured Hawker 400XPR, OFFICIALS SAID at the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition, held here Oct. 10-12. The aircraft, which is owned by a Seattle-based company, was upgraded at Textron’s Wichita Service Center with new winglets, Williams International FJ-44 engines, a refurbished interior and a new paint scheme. The aircraft will join the operator’s ...
