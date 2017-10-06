WICHITA—Michael Vercio, Textron Aviation’s vice president of product support, was in the middle of his daughter’s birthday party one Sunday afternoon when he received a call from a pilot somewhere in rural Mississippi. The caller was a new customer unsure of where to call about a technical issue that grounded his aircraft. Vercio was new to the position. As the birthday party continued, "I sat for several hours in my basement working through this," Vercio ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Textron Aviation Grows 1Call Support Center".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.