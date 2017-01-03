WICHITA—Moscow-based Sukhoi Civil Aircraft received EASA approval of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 Long Range (SSJ100LR) regional jet, paving the way for deliveries of the aircraft type to foreign customers, it said. This version of the SSJ100 has a 50% longer range than the basic aircraft type. The Sukhoi Business Jet and the special-purpose version of the SSJ100 also have increased range, the company said. Sukhoi Civil Aircraft received certification for the aircraft type on Dec. 21, ...