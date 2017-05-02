Solar Impulse co-founder Andre Borschberg’s new venture, H55, plans to develop certified electric propulsion systems for aircraft manufacturers, starting small but scaling up as technology ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Solar Impulse Co-founder Talks Electric Propulsion".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.