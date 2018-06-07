After a decade of difficulties, the business jet industry is showing promising signs that a long-awaited recovery may be at hand. Most key indicators for business jet sales are trending positively, and manufacturers are optimistic. Dialogues with customers started to change for the better beginning in the summer of 2016, said Gulfstream Aerospace President Mark Burns. In early 2017, the European market began to improve. And by the end of 2017, the market began to improve around the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Signs Point To Business Aviation Recovery, Analysts Say".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.