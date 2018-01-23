Tecnam P2008JC MkII
Sevenair Academy in Portugal has placed an order for 10 Tecnam P2008JC MkII aircraft. Sevenair, a flight training organization (FTO), operates a fleet of 20 aircraft, which includes Tecnam P2010 and P2006T Twin aircraft. “This new and significant investment is part of Sevenair’s commitment to continue to not only become one of Europe best and largest FTOs, but [also to] ensure potential commercial pilots are being trained on state-of-the-art aircraft, such as on its wide range ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Sevenair Academy Adding 10 Tecnam Aircraft To Fleet".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.