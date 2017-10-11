Pilatus is entering the final phase of certification of the PC-24 light jet.
LAS VEGAS—With Pilatus Aircraft on the verge of clinching certification of the PC-24 light jet, the Swiss-based manufacturer is so confident of completing the final few hours of testing on schedule that it has trundled the second prototype into the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition, held here Oct. 10-12. “We are at the very end of the development program, and this week we have the last review by EASA. From there on in we ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Second Pilatus PC-24 Prototype Rolls Out".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.