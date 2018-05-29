Rockwell Collins is boosting its presence in VVIP jets, teaming with Comlux for BBJ MAX and BBJ retrofit launch projects, and supplying AMAC Aerospace for the world’s first Airbus ACJ320neo VIP aircraft, on which work is to commence by year-end.

The company announced at EBACE that it has signed a five-year general terms agreement with Comlux by which Collins will provide VIP customers with a “comprehensive product portfolio, including avionics, cabin management, content and entertainment options, seating, lighting and galley products, as well as ARINCDirect connectivity and flight services” for BBJ MAX and BBJ retrofits.

Separately, Collins said it will supply Switzerland-based AMAC Aerospace with a full suite of cabin products for the world’s first Airbus ACJ320neo VIP jet, due for delivery to Acropolis Aviation, the UK VIP charter operator, in the fourth quarter of 2019. AMAC is slated to begin outfitting the aircraft at its Basel, Switzerland, facilities before the end of 2018, Collins said.

Engineering work on the first two aircraft awarded under the pact with Comlux is now underway.

“Through our agreement and exclusive access to Rockwell Collins’ extensive product portfolio, we can perform optimum completion cycles and operational balance without compromising the design and level of elegance of our VIP cabins,” said Scott Meyer, CEO of Comlux Completion.

“We are able to provide cost-efficient solutions in terms of cabin technology, warranty and spares, and we ensure our customers enjoy the best VIP cabin experience over the entire life cycle of their aircraft, not only the completion,” he said.

Collins says that in return, it will have the opportunity to provide solutions for all Comlux completions and retrofit projects, as well as access to its charter fleet to validate design, obtain crew/passenger feedback and certify new products.

“This arrangement provides some incredible new possibilities for the customers served by Rockwell Collins because of the breadth and depth of cockpit to cabin solutions available,” said Scott Gunnufson, Collins sales and marketing VP for commercial systems business development.

“It’s the first VIP offering of this magnitude for our company,” he said.

“Comlux VIP customers will be among the first to benefit from our comprehensive solutions that feature leading-edge comfort, entertainment and connectivity solutions.”

For the 19-passenger Airbus ACJ320neo, AMAC and Acropolis selected Collins’ Venue HD cabin management and entertainment system “to provide their passengers with an engaging in-flight experience.”

Venue, Collins notes, is now installed on more than 1,100 aircraft ranging from turboprops to long-range business jets and VIP aircraft. Also included for the ACJ320neo are Collins’ Stage on-demand wireless streaming solution, Airshow moving map and the company’s innovative Viu LED interior lighting.

“In choosing Rockwell Collins to provide the cabin management system for our new aircraft, we are continuing a successful relationship that began in 2015 and continues through to the introduction of Stage earlier this year,” said Acropolis Aviation CEO Jonathan Bousfield.

“With Rockwell Collins, we have a strong team and we look forward to continuing a fruitful relationship,” said Bernd Schramm, group COO at AMAC Aerospace.

Acropolis will benefit from Venue’s fault-tolerant, rugged fiber-optic backbone, which ensures maximum system availability while providing necessary bandwidth to integrate the latest consumer technologies, Collins says. “It also features intuitive cabin controls for its passengers to easily manage their ride environment, both from onboard interfaces and personal devices.”