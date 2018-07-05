Quiet Technology Aerospace has received European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) supplemental type certificate approvals for upgraded carbon fiber inlet cowl inner barrels for four business jets including the Lear 60, Falcon 2000LX, Gulfstream G200 and Challenger ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "QTA Earns EASA Nod For Inlet Cowl Inner Barrel Upgrades".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.