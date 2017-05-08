Europe’s proposed regulations on operating UAVs go beyond the FAA’s Part 107 rule by including design requirements for small UAVs and covering both flights over people and operations beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) for which the FAA is developing ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Proposed UAV Rules For Europe Include Security, Privacy".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.