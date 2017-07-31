OSHKOSH, Wisconsin—GE Aviation’s new advanced turboprop for the Cessna Denali is crucial to growth plans that call for its business and general aviation powerplants to generate more than $1 billion a year by ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "New Turboprops Will Take On Pratt & Whitney PT6".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.