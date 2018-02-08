Jetex Flight Support plans to open its first fixed base operation in the U.S. with the launch of private terminal service at California’s San Bernardino International Airport.

The FBO, which will be branded as Jetex, is a partnership with Luxivair SBD.

The current FBO facility is operated by the airport. The subsequent co-branding with Luxivair will include Jetex, which is home-based in Dubai.

The 12,000-sq.-ft., two-story terminal features a glass-enclosed atrium lobby, ramp-side vehicle access, pilot lounge, snooze room, flight planning room, conference facilities and crew cars.

Guests will also have access to a range of concierge services, complimentary snack bar, movie theater and an outdoor lounge area “complete with a stunning panoramic view of the airport and the San Bernardino Mountains.”

Passengers and crews will also benefit from on-site U.S. Customs service, helping international flights avoid some of Southern California’s most congested airspace by providing an alternative point of entry to the Los Angeles International, Palm Springs International and Van Nuys airports.

“This is set to be the first of many openings as we continue to develop our network both within the United States and on a global scale,” Jetex CEO and President Adel Mardini said.