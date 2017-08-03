Honda Aircraft plans to increase production of its HondaJet at its Greensboro, North Carolina, headquarters as it works to reach full production capacity of the aircraft.

The company plans to increase production from the current three-four light jets per month to a full capacity of six-eight per month, or about 80 per year, said a Honda Aircraft spokesperson. Full capacity is expected over the next few years.

Interest in the $4.9 million HondaJet was up at the recent EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company said. “This is probably the best Oshkosh [air show] they’ve had in terms of interest and contacts,” the spokesperson said.

With 52 aircraft now in service, awareness is up. “I think that’s attributed to the attention we’ve been getting,” said Glenn Gonzales, HondaJet sales manager for the U.S. Northeast. “Our customers are extremely happy with the airplane.”

The biggest challenge is a soft market for business jets, Gonzales said.

Honda Aircraft employs 1,800 people.

Editor’s Note: This story was revised to reflect corrected information from Honda Aircraft.