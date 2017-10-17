Project Wing, the drone delivery service under development by Google parent Alphabet’s “moonshot factory,” has returned to Australia for wider trials of deliveries to real-world ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Google’s Project Wing Widens Drone Delivery Trials".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.