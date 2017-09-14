With nearly 240 Robinson R44 and 32 Schweizer 300Cbi piston-engined helicopters in China, Frasca Flight Simulation anticipates growing demand for simulators and flight traing devices for these basic ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Frasca Sees Growing Simulator Demand".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.