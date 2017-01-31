Across Europe, deliveries for mid-to-heavy business jets are projected to total 959 aircraft between now and 2025, according to a new forecast by Global Jet Capital. The largest demand from a European country is expected to be from the UK, where demand for mid-to-large business jets is projected to total 146, valued at $6.15 billion. The second-highest demand is expected from Germany, with deliveries of 111 mid-to-large business jets over the forecast period. Broken down, the analysis ...