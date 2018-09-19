By the time slow-moving Hurricane Florence rolled onto the North Carolina coast near Wrightsville Beach, on Friday, Sept. 14, it had been downgraded from a Category 5 to Category 1, but business aviation from the Georgia border area through North Carolina had already begun preparations for the worst. Florence was born in the warm mid-Atlantic in early September and began moving slowly west. By the 12th it had reached hurricane status with sustained winds of 110 mph and was still moving ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Florence Causes Business Aviation Closures In the Carolinas".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.