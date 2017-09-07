Increasingly ubiquitous inflight weather information is largely behind an FAA move to decommission 30% of the about 2,100 remote communications outlets (RCOs) that pilots historically have called during flights over the U.S., Hawaii and Puerto Rico to get weather and advisory information. The information, provided by a corps of Flight Service Station (FSS) specialists working for Leidos under contract to the FAA, is largely used by general aviation and business aviation pilots as airlines ...
