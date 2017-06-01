Executive AirShare has launched a membership program, Embark, which provides customers with 10 flight days in a private aircraft with a one-year renewable term.

They also may choose 20 total flight days good for two years.

“Every businessperson can relate to the current reports of inadequate airline service,” Executive AirShare President and CEO Keith Plumb said. “Why let the airlines dictate the rules? Embark gives customers a way to take control of their travel.”

Under the program, customers can fly longer distances and make multiple stops in a flight day without worrying about exhausting the prepaid hours offered by competitors, the company said.

JetSuite, meanwhile, has introduced three choices of aircraft management for customers.

One option, RedStripe, gives owners scheduled use of their aircraft but puts fixed costs of operations and management on JetSuite, which may use the aircraft for revenue service.

GreyStripe is targeted to owners, operators and small corporate flight departments who want to add additional revenue for otherwise stagnant assets, the company said. Owners outsource maintenance oversight and compliance with Part 135, and make the aircraft available to JetSuite as needed. The owner continues to operate the aircraft for his or her own travel.

WhiteStripe is a more traditional option, which outsources the operation to JetSuite, but gives the owner control of aircraft availability. It is available for JetSuite to use for revenue service when the owner makes it available.

The additions were spurred by strong demand for charter flights and growth in its SuiteKey program.