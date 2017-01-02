WASHINGTON—Brazil-based Embraer is creating a new business unit focused on its services and customer-support business as it looks to grow and increase revenue. The unit will begin operations in the first half of 2017 and will be responsible for supporting current and new products and services, and managing the associated processes and resources, the company said. Sales and technical support will remain the responsibility of each business unit, including commercial and business ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "Embraer Forms New Services And Customer-Support Unit".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.