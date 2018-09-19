The number of used business jets available for sale in September has fallen 12%, while pricing declined an average of 1%, according to Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu. Pricing is an improvement from the double-digit declines of the past year, Kahyaoglu said. Jefferies predicts deliveries of new aircraft to rise 8% in 2019 after a modest decline this year, she said. In 2020, she expects deliveries to rise to 665 units. 2018 deliveries are projected to decrease 1% to 598 units, before ...
