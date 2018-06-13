The U.S. Court of Appeals has denied a petition to overturn a controversial settlement agreement between the FAA and Santa Monica, California, concerning the city’s ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Court Denies Petition To Overturn Santa Monica Airport Accord ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.