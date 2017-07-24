WICHITA—Bombardier Business Aircraft’s Global 7000 flight test program has accumulated more than 500 hr. of flight time with three test aircraft ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bombardier Global 7000 Program Hits Milestone".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.