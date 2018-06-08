Bombardier has completed the sale of its Downsview aircraft assembly operation outside Toronto. The $635 million sale to Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board will increase Bombardier’s cash position by a net of more than $550 million and help the company in its ongoing cost-cutting and debt-reduction efforts. The company will continue to operate at the 370-acre facility for up to three years, per its sale agreement. It also has two one-year ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bombardier Closes Sale Of Downsview Site".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.