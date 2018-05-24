BBA Aviation, parent company of Signature Flight Support, plans to acquire Epic Aviation, which does business as Epic Fuels, in a transaction that will further boost the company’s aviation business, it announced.

After the closure of the $88.1 million acquisition, it is expected that Epic Fuels will operate as a separate business within the BBA Aviation portfolio.

The deal is subject to governmental and regulatory approvals and expected to close in the third quarter of 2018.

Epic Fuels, based in Irving, Texas, provides fuel supply, logistics, transaction processing and self-service fueling devices.

“The action fully supports the strategic development of Signature through increasing our network relevance, extending the range of fuel and non-fuel services we offer our customers across our unique FBO network and continuing to establish a competitive cost structure through investment in technology and economies of scale,” said Mark Johnstone, BBA Aviation CEO.

FBOs within Epic Fuels network will remain independent and retain their current branding and fuel supply, BBA said. Epic provides fuel and related services to 205 privately-owned and independent FBO locations. Of those, 185 are branded Epic and 20 are branded UVAir. The additional FBOs will complement existing Signature Select-branded locations and establish a virtual, non-owned network to operate alongside FBOs owned by Signature, it said.

“This creates a total network of over 400 FBO locations, significantly extending Signature’s network relevance and the range of services it can offer,” BBA officials said.

Epic is currently the fuel card partner for Signature. The transaction will allow Signature to have “full end-to-end management” of the existing SFS Epic fuel card program and the associated transaction processing and data capture, BBA said. In the transaction, BBA will also acquire Epic’s proprietary QTPod technology for self-fueling aviation gas services.

Epic is expected to contribute about $400 million in revenue in the first full year of ownership.