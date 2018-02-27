Milwaukee-based Astronautics Corp. of America is now testing the first engineering units of its new air-to-ground communications system, which it will provide to Airbus Helicopters, the company ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Astronautics Communications, EFI Systems To Earn OKs In 2018".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.