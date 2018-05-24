American Airlines has more than 2,000 applicants for its just-launched Cadet Academy pilot pipeline program, and plans to accept 200 candidates this ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "American Reports Strong Interest In Its New Pilot Academy".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.