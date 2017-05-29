Yingling Aviation in Wichita has delivered its first Ascend 172, an upgraded Cessna 172 aircraft. The remanufactured aircraft was delivered to Suburban Aviation at Suburban Toledo Airport in Michigan. Suburban is an Ascend 172 dealer and a Cessna Factory Authorized Service Center. The aircraft will be used as a demonstrator. Suburban officials say they expect the rebuilt aircraft to be popular for training and rentals.
