Wipaire has received FAA approval to increase the Cessna Grand Caravan’s gross weight to 9,187 lbs. on Wipair’s Wipline 8750 floats. The Supplemental Type Certificate adds 125 lbs. of useful load and is available for floated aircraft equipped with the PT6A-140 engine. Production Grand Caravan EX aircraft and Grand Caravans equipped with Blackhawk Modifications’ XP140 conversion are eligible. The upgrade, which costs $12,500, is available immediately, the company said.
