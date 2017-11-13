West Star Aviation has partnered with CareerWise, a statewide Colorado initiative to address workforce needs for skilled and trade positions, to establish long-term apprenticeships with the company. West Star will begin hosting apprentices in August 2018. West Star has agreed to employ a minimum of five apprentices per year for three years. The apprenticeship will provide training, development, business coaching and guidance, and consideration for full-time employment after its ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "West Star Joins Apprenticeship Program".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.