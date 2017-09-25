West Star Aviation East Alton has received authorized service center status for all Embraer Legacy aircraft, including the Legacy 450, 500, 600 and 650, and the Lineage 1000 and 1000E. The approval includes maintenance support and scheduled maintenance for authorized aircraft. The company holds previous approvals for Embraer Phenom 100 and 300 aircraft.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access " West Star Earns Service Center Status For Legacy Aircraft".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.