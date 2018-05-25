West Star Aviation’s Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport location has received FAA Part 145 Repair Station Certification. The facility opened in 2016 and operates as a satellite location for West Star. It offers around-the-clock on-call AOG mobile service, limited maintenance and troubleshooting and avionics repair. Satellite locations can assist with obtaining ferry permits for customers to use its other full-service MRO facilities.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "West Star Aviationâ€™s Conroe-North Houston Location Earns FAA Approval".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.