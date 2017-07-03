Warter Aviation, a manufacturer of aviation and racing gasoline based in Sligo, Ireland, has become a technical partner for the Red Bull Air World Championship. It also is supporting the Fracois Le Vot Team for the Master Class Cup and Luke Czepiela for the Challenger Cup. Fracois Le Vot is a decorated former French Air Force fighter pilot who has earned aerobatics titles at world, European and national levels. Luke Czepiela is an award-winning Polish aerobatics pilot.
