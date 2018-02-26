Purposed-designed engines for unmanned aircraft, particularly those that run on heavy fuel, are still a rarity. Now UAV Turbines (UAVT) signed a deal to work with the U.S. Army to develop a 200-shp-class turboprop for medium-sized UAVs. The five-year, $19 million technology investment agreement will build on Miami-based UAVT’s development of the UTP50R 50-shp-class recuperated turboprop aimed at the Army’s RQ-7 Shadow tactical UAV. The UTP50R is planned to begin flight testing on ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Turbine Power For Mid-Size UAVs".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.