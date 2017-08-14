TruAtlantic Manufacturing, a Kernsersville, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Greenwich AeroGroup, has received approval from The National Civil Aviation Agency in Brazil for two Supplemental Type Certificates on Bombardier Learjet aircraft. The approvals cover the Learjet 35/36 thrust reverser kit and the Stang Fairing kit for the Bombardier Learjet 60. TruAtlantic is an authorized Bombardier Learjet vendor.
