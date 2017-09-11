The Tecnam P2008 is now available in Canada, the company says. The two-place ultralight has been added to the Eligible to be Registered Advanced Ultralight Listing by Transport Canada. The aircraft has had considerable interest from pilots in Canada over the past two years, the company said. The P2008 has “found a place with both personal touring and flight schools,” it said.
