Tata Steel Group, based in Mumbai, is adding a second Bell 429 helicopter to its fleet to support steel production operations, Bell Helicopter said. The aircraft will operate from the company’s Jamshedpur facility in eastern India. There are more than 90 Bell helicopters operating throughout India in commercial, civil/government and military operations.
