Tamarack Aerospace Group, based in Sandpoint, Idaho, has received FAA and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval for its Atlas Active Winglets for the C525B business jet series, which includes Citation CJ3 and CJ3+ aircraft. Tamarack previously received approvals for winglets on the C525 CJ series business jets. The winglets enhance performance with faster climb, increased range, reduced fuel burn and other benefits, the company said. Cost for the CJ3 active winglet is $289,000 and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Tamarack Earns Approval For CJ3 Winglets".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.