TAG Aviation Europe has announced it is exiting the Spanish market as it moves to consolidate aircraft operations under a limited number of Air Operator Certificates. TAG has done business in Spain for many years, but the economic downturn and the inflexibility of the regulatory environment accelerated the decision to terminate activities in the country and deploy its resources elsewhere. The decision was difficult, the company said. But the limited business aviation market in Spain no ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "TAG Aviation Europe Exits Spanish Market".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.