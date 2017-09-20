Swiss air navigation service provider Skyguide has completed the first demonstration of drone airspace integration using Europe’s planned U-space unmanned traffic management services. The Sept. 14 demo showed air navigation services are ready for the next stage of drone integration, Skyguide says. The demonstration in Geneva of planned U-space services, called U1 and U2, involved three missions flown by SenseFly Albris and Intel Aero Ready to Fly quadcopters. “The team showed ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Swiss Demo U-Space Unmanned Traffic Management".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.