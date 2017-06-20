The dispersed basing systems such as the Ba90 actually shaped the requirements of Swedish fighters, in particular the Viggen and more recently the Gripen (pictured).
The Swedish Air Force is plowing SEK2 billion (U.S.$230 million) into new equipment to allow it to resume Cold War–style operations from road runways. The money is being invested in equipment for snow clearance and rapid runway repairs, Maj. Gen. Mats Helgesson, chief of the Swedish Air Force, told journalists in Paris on June 18. Sweden has famously deployed its jets onto highways and general aviation airfields since the early years of the Cold War to increase their chances of ...
